Video: Andy Dalton rips into Cowboys offensive line on sideline

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be teetering on the brink of disaster, and even Andy Dalton knows it is time for them to start showing more urgency.

Dallas got off to another horrific start in Sunday’s game against Washington. Following a second-quarter drive where the Cowboys were unable to get anything going, Dalton was seen on the sideline ripping into his offensive line.

Andy Dalton yelling at his O-Line on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/jH6gSqMy1G — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2020

Dalton got barely any pass protection in the first half. Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t much help, either, as the star running back got absolutely destroyed while trying to pick up a third-down blitz.

The Cowboys are falling apart both on and off the field. Their defense is historically bad, and some players anonymously bashed the coaching staff this week. Dallas may still be alive in the NFC East because the division has been so bad, but they appear to be getting worse by the week.