Video: Arch Manning can play basketball too

Arch Manning is proving himself to be quite the dual threat.

Video went viral this week of Manning, the teenage son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, showing off his skills in basketball. Manning suited up to represent his high school, Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, at the City of Palms Classic Basketball Tournament.

Arch Manning ain’t just the No. 1 QB in the country… he’s a hooper too 👀🔥 @darenscarberry @CityOfPalmsBKB pic.twitter.com/tLSWIed0NX — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 22, 2021

“I think it’s good coming down here,” Manning was quoted as saying, per Alex Martin of the Fort Myers News-Press. “There’s a lot of competition. It’ll definitely up our game when we get back to Louisiana. It’s good for us, and it’s a good experience. I like still being able to compete. It’s a good group of guys on our basketball team, a great coach, so it’s fun being out here.

“I played every sport when I was younger,” added Manning. “Kind of just was thrown out there into everything. I like basketball a lot, and I just kind of stuck with it.”

Of course, the junior Manning is also a very highly-coveted quarterback recruit who is drawing interest from top college football programs around the country. The latest that we heard of Manning is that he could end up going to a surprising school.

According to Manning’s MaxPreps page, he is averaging 3.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on the basketball court this year. That means that he will probably not be leaving football any time soon. But it is still pretty cool to see some of Manning’s other talents away from the gridiron.

Photo: Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 5108