 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 31, 2020

Bill Belichick explains Subway ad, expects players to heckle him

July 31, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Bill Belichick surprised some people earlier this month when he was spotted becoming the latest spokesperson for Subway, but the New England Patriots coach had a very good reason for agreeing to the ad spot.

Belichick told reporters on Friday that he shot the Subway commercial to help raise money for his charity, The Bill Belichick Foundation. He said the ad was a good way to raise funds during a time when it has become more difficult, likely referencing the fact that functions and other typical charity gatherings cannot be held at the moment.

Even though Belichick was filmed scoffing down a foot-long sub for a great cause, he said he still expects his players to ruthlessly mock him over it.

Belichick is viewed as a no-nonsense coach who takes part in very few endorsement opportunities, which is we saw so many puzzled reactions when the video of him filming the Subway commercial emerged. It makes more sense that he was doing it to raise money for charity.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus