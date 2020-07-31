Bill Belichick explains Subway ad, expects players to heckle him

Bill Belichick surprised some people earlier this month when he was spotted becoming the latest spokesperson for Subway, but the New England Patriots coach had a very good reason for agreeing to the ad spot.

Belichick told reporters on Friday that he shot the Subway commercial to help raise money for his charity, The Bill Belichick Foundation. He said the ad was a good way to raise funds during a time when it has become more difficult, likely referencing the fact that functions and other typical charity gatherings cannot be held at the moment.

Bill Belichick says the Subway ad he shot was to help raise money for his foundation. "Difficult environment to raise funds now…This was an opportunity to spend a day to be able to fund the initiatives we have in the foundation for student athletes." https://t.co/IbbuGk7qr3 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 31, 2020

Even though Belichick was filmed scoffing down a foot-long sub for a great cause, he said he still expects his players to ruthlessly mock him over it.

Belichick acknowledged he's going to be…ah…hearing it from some of his players for doing the commercial. "I know I'm gonna get killed in the rookie shows for this." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 31, 2020

Belichick is viewed as a no-nonsense coach who takes part in very few endorsement opportunities, which is we saw so many puzzled reactions when the video of him filming the Subway commercial emerged. It makes more sense that he was doing it to raise money for charity.