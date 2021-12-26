Video: Bill Belichick was not in the mood for silly reporter question

Bill Belichick is known for being surly with the media at the best of times. Talking to him after a loss is worse, especially when the question has nothing to do with football.

One reporter found that out Sunday following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. The reporter said she was doing a story on New Year’s resolutions, and asked Belichick if he had any to share. Belichick was clearly not amused.

We’re not quite sure what that reporter expected to get. In fairness, she almost sounded like she knew it was coming, too. Still, it’s probably a good time to read the room.

Belichick was actually in a fairly cordial mood with the media recently. It’s possible that the same apology is in play here, though Belichick doesn’t seem the type to do New Year’s resolutions no matter what mood he’s in.

Photo: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports