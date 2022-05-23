Video shows Ex-Broncos WR in fistfight with airport worker

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Brendan Langley was arrested on Thursday following a physical altercation with an airport worker, and the fight was captured on video.

Langley, a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was involved in an argument that turned violent with a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Both men threw swings at one another, though the footage did not show who started the altercation.

Police told TMZ that Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault. The United Airlines employee has not been arrested. You can see the video of the fight below, but beware that it contains cursing.

As you can see, the United Airlines employee was left bleeding heavily from above the eye. He continued to confront Langley even after taking multiple punches to the face and being knocked down. Langley claims the other man threw the first punch.

The Daily Mail reports that the argument began after Langley was accused of using a wheel chair to transport his luggage rather than paying the fee for a $5 luggage cart.

Langley played two seasons for the Broncos in 2017 and 2018. The former Lamar University star appeared in 16 games and played mostly on special teams. He was cut prior to the 2019 season. Langley signed with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders last year. He was still on the Stampeders’ roster as of Monday afternoon.