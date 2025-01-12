Video shows Broncos got away with big penalty in end zone against Bills

The Denver Broncos got away with a penalty on a key play during their Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Buffalo was leading 10-7 and had the ball deep in Broncos territory early in the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Josh Allen was sacked for a loss on 3rd-and-goal from the Denver 6-yard line, and the star quarterback immediately began complaining to the officiating crew.

Allen had a good reason to be upset. Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II blatantly held Dalton Kincaid in the back of the end zone as the Bills tight end was trying to get open. No flag was thrown.

Josh Allen wanted a flag thrown on Pat Surtain II for holding Dalton Kincaid in the end zone. Bills had to settle for three points as a result. pic.twitter.com/HPDhfEIoVe — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) January 12, 2025

Allen never left the pocket, so that should have been defensive holding on Surtain.

Had the call been made, it would have been half the distance to the goal and an automatic first down. Instead, the Bills had to settle for a field goal to take a 13-7 lead.