Video: Cam Newton scores first TD as member of Patriots

The New England Patriots’ offense is going to look a lot different with Cam Newton under center this season, and we saw a great example of that with his first touchdown of the year on Sunday.

Newton’s first score as a Patriot came by way of his legs. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels designed a perfect play near the goal line that allowed Newton to walk into the end zone untouched.

The score gave the Patriots an early 7-0 lead.

New England clearly plans to let Newton run this season despite his recent injury history. He had a handful of carries early in Sunday’s game and ran the read-option multiple times. If he can stay on the field, that could help fans in New England quickly move on from the Tom Brady era.

