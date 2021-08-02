Mike Vrabel pokes fun at Colts over Carson Wentz’s recovery timeline

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that Carson Wentz will undergo foot surgery, and Mike Vrabel thinks their timeline for how long the quarterback could be out is quite humorous.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Wentz will miss 5-12 weeks. That means Wentz could either be ready for the start of the regular season or miss as many as seven games. When Vrabel was asked about Wentz’s injury, he immediately chuckled over the recovery timeline.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel laughed at the #Colts very wide timetable of 5-12 weeks for a Carson Wentz return: "I like your chances of being right." pic.twitter.com/AfMOnA0kOW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 2, 2021

The Colts will probably have a better idea of how much time Wentz will miss once he undergoes surgery. There is always some variation in how a player can respond to a procedure like that, though we rarely hear timelines that are that broad.

Vrabel has had some noteworthy disagreements with opposing coaches in the past, but he’s not actually upset about the Colts’ timeline for Wentz. He praised Reich and the Colts organization and said “we’ll figure that out when it comes.” The Tennessee Titans coach simply said what most of us were already thinking.