Video: Clyde Edwards-Helaire becomes NFL’s latest taunting rule victim

The NFL has maintained that it will not back down from its emphasis on penalizing taunting this season, and yet another player was flagged on Sunday for calling the league’s bluff.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who returned after missing several games with a knee injury, was called for taunting when he scored a touchdown in the first half of his team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. The flag was thrown after he pointed at a defender.

Here’s another angle of the play:

They called taunting on Clyde Edwards-Helaire for pointing at the defender while he scored a touchdown smh pic.twitter.com/k7YPanOHM0 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) November 21, 2021

While the taunting penalties have gotten ridiculous, players and teams should know better at this point. We’ve seen players flagged for a lot less than what Edwards-Helaire did. The rule isn’t changing this season, even if one of the people who helped implement it believes it has gone too far.