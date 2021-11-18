Sean Payton has notable criticism of NFL’s taunting emphasis

The NFL’s emphasis on enforcing taunting rules this year has been wildly unpopular, and even one of the people who helped implement the new policy believes it has gone too far.

Sean Payton, who is a member of the NFL’s competition committee, discussed the taunting rule during a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.” He said he believes it has been “over-officiated” to a level that no one wanted.

"I think it's being over-officiated. … I don't think any of us who discussed it [on the competition committee] saw it going where it is now." – Sean Payton discusses taunting on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 18, 2021

That is significant considering Payton was part of the committee that put the emphasis into effect. We have seen other members of the competition committee defend the taunting emphasis. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin recently said he agrees with all the flags that have been thrown. Though, those comments came after his team benefitted from a huge taunting call.

A lot of the taunting penalties that have been called this year seem absurd. You have to give Payton credit for recognizing that even though he is partially responsible for the change.

Photo: Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports