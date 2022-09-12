 Skip to main content
Monday, September 12, 2022

Video: Cowboys fans booed Dak Prescott, threw trash after injury

September 12, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dak Prescott throws a pass in warmups

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

A bad night got even worse for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday when Dak Prescott suffered an injury, but many fans showed the quarterback no sympathy as he left the field.

Prescott headed to the locker room during the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he sustained a hand injury. He gave the fans in Dallas a wave as he jogged off, and it sounded like some of them booed him. An object was also seen flying toward Prescott.

In a separate video that was taken by a fan, it was clear that Prescott was booed. The clip, which you can see below, also showed that at least two pieces of trash were tossed in the quarterback’s direction.

You can understand why Cowboys fans were frustrated, but that is not a great look. Prescott was later diagnosed with a fractured thumb in his throwing hand. He will miss several games.

If Cowboys fans were already fed up with an offense that was led by Prescott, they may be in for even more aggravation when Cooper Rush takes over next week.

