Extent of Dak Prescott’s hand injury revealed

Dak Prescott injured his throwing hand in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, and he will now be sidelined for several games.

Prescott suffered a fractured thumb when Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett hit Prescott’s hand as the quarterback was throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks and will likely be placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Prescott is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys’ hand specialist on Monday. He will have surgery that involves a pin and plate being inserted into his hand.

Prescott initially stayed in the game after Barrett hit his hand, but he struggled to get zip on his throws. His hand was then hit again on the same drive and he left the game.

After the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss, Prescott told reporters that he did not believe the injury was serious. He then underwent X-rays, which showed a fractured thumb.

Cooper Rush took over for Prescott in the fourth quarter. He is expected to start for Dallas in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prescott was 14/29 for 134 yards and an interception before exiting on Sunday night. Dallas struggled on offense, and things could get even worse for them going forward. There have already been rumblings about them trading for one proven veteran quarterback, but that seems unlikely to happen.