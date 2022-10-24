Video: Davante Adams mocked himself over cameraman incident

Davante Adams is facing an assault charge after he shoved a photographer last week, and the Las Vegas Raiders star poked fun at himself over the incident on Sunday.

As Adams was exiting the field following the Raiders’ 38-20 win over the Houston Texans, he stopped just before the tunnel and jokingly made sure his path was clear. He then turned sideways as if he was being as cautious as possible while jogging past the media.

Davante Adams had to double check if the path was really clear this time when leaving the field 😅#RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/lCV6vWsmzW — Logan Reever (@loganreever) October 24, 2022

Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after he shoved a cameraman to the ground in Kansas City last week (video here). He apologized at his locker and on social media, but the photographer sought out police at Arrowhead Stadium to file a report.

The NFL will wait until the legal process plays out before deciding on potential disciplinary action for Adams. It is possible he will be suspended.

Adams caught eight passes for 95 yards in the win over Houston. He has 37 catches, 509 yards and five touchdowns through his first six games with the Raiders.