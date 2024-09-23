Video of Davante Adams sparks trade rumors

The Davante Adams trade rumors are heating up once again.

Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders were smashed at home by the Carolina Panthers 36-22 on Sunday. The veteran receiver finished with just 4 catches for 40 yards on 9 targets.

At halftime, the Raiders were down 21-7 to the previously pathetic-looking Panthers. Adams appeared to be frustrated while sitting on the bench as the rest of his team jogged off the field for halftime.

Davante Adams doesn't appear to be thrilled with the Raiders first half performance pic.twitter.com/bpdYAtkv6g — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2024

Not only did Adams look frustrated at that point, but then you had coach Antonio Pierce saying after the game that Raiders players were making “business decisions.” The combination of the two factors led many to wonder if Adams was the target of the comment.

Plus, the Raiders are also considering a quarterback change from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O’Connell. And we know how Adams feels about bad quarterback play.

Adams is in his third season with the Raiders since forcing a trade there from Green Bay. His decision to leave behind the Packers to play with Derek Carr, whom the Raiders got rid of, does not look great.