Video: Derrick Henry finds new way to score a touchdown

Derrick Henry is considered by many to be a legitimate NFL MVP candidate with the way he has run this season. The odds are stacked against him, however, as the award is almost always given to a quarterback. Henry helped his cause on Sunday by doing what a quarterback does.

The Titans totally dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half. Tennessee’s first touchdown came on a pass from Henry to tight end Mycole Pruitt. Check it out:

Derrick Henry throws the first TE TD on #NationalTightEndsDay! 📺: #KCvsTEN on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/sIZT9kWCtf — NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2021

Henry entered Week 7 leading the NFL in rushing by a wide margin with 783 yards. He has been downright unstoppable in an era where the league is all about passing.

There have been a number of incredible stats that show just how dominant Henry has been. If he keeps up his current pace, he could definitely become the first non-quarterback to win MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012. Adding a passing touchdown to his already impressive resume doesn’t hurt.