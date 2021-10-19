Unreal stat shows how incredible Derrick Henry is

Derrick Henry is already recognized as the best running back in the NFL. But even after winning consecutive rushing titles, he still manages to wow people with his incredible performances.

Henry broke for a 76-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of his Tennessee Titans’ game against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

People still aren’t used to seeing a player as big as Henry is (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) also be as fast as he is. Once he got past the defensive backs, he was gone, and nobody came close to catching him. In fact, he put distance between himself and the defenders!

Henry reached a top speed of 21.80 mph on the run, which is his all-time high. It also marks the highest speed by a ball carrier in the NFL this season.

Derrick Henry (76-yard rush TD) Henry reached a top speed of 21.80 mph, the fastest speed reached by a ball carrier this season, and fastest play of Henry's career as a ball carrier.#StatThat | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/ktP54hTnrS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 19, 2021

That is unreal.

Henry finished the game with 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns as his Titans won 34-31. He is well on pace to lead the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns for the third straight season.

Photo: Derrick Henry, of the Tennessee Titans, runs against the New York Jets, Sunday, October 3, 2021. Nfl Week 4 Jets V Titans