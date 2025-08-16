Video: Drake Maye picked fans’ fantasy football draft order

Drake Maye can do it all.

Maye was getting set to sign some autographs for fans after one of the New England Patriots’ practices this week. Rather than ask for an autograph, one fan had an even better request. The fan asked Maye to randomly choose the draft order for the fan’s fantasy football league. Maye obliged and wrote a number between one and ten beside the name of each participant.

Amazing. These guys got Drake Maye to do their draft order. #FantasyLife pic.twitter.com/OMMWryB1Fm — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) August 15, 2025

That’s pretty cool. Now the question is, which one of those players drafted Maye on their team?

Maye was the No. 3 overall pick in the draft last year by the Patriots. He completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 421 yards and 2 touchdowns. Maye is frequently being drafted in the QB 16-19 range for fantasy purposes this year. He’s definitely QB1 though when it comes to hooking up the fans.