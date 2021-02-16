Video: Eli Manning wipes out while filming his kids on ski slopes

Eli Manning is trying to stay active in retirement, but the former New York Giants star should probably keep his cell phone in his pocket while he does it.

Manning went skiing with his kids this week and decided to take some footage of them while he was cruising down the mountain. That proved to be a bad idea when he wiped out and the phone went flying. The two-time Super Bowl champion was kind enough to share the video on Twitter:

This is what happens when I try to ski and film my kids at the same time. pic.twitter.com/scLqg629uZ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 16, 2021

Fortunately, it sounds like Manning was fine. You could hear him laughing in the video.

Manning has entertained us with some great tweets since he retired. Hopefully he continues to do so — safely, of course.