Video: France’s Antoine Griezmann did celebration of star NFL WR at World Cup

Football officially met football at the World Cup on Wednesday.

During France’s group stage finale against Tunisia, French forward Antoine Griezmann put the ball into the net off of a deflected header in the eighth minute of stoppage time. The goal would have tied the match at 1-1. But it ultimately did not stand after a VAR check deemed that Griezmann was in an offside position, wiping the goal off the board.

After a VAR check, Griezmann's goal does not stand for France pic.twitter.com/ksmKJ0t7i6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

Nevertheless, Griezmann still had a cool moment celebrating his score before it was overturned. He busted out the “Waddle” celebration, made famous by star receiver Jaylen Waddle of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

The goal didn't stand for France after a VAR check, but Griezmann made sure to hit @D1__JW's celebration 🐧@NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/P45qQrKCMr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

The “Waddle” has been all the rage in the NFL this season. Waddle trots it out whenever he finds the end zone for the Dolphins. However, opponents have also trolled him with it after touchdowns of their own.

Meanwhile in the World Cup, France still managed to win Group D (despite the 1-0 loss to Tunisia) since they finished with a better goal difference than runner-up Australia. As for Griezmann, he is a big enthusiast of American sports and even shouted out another U.S. athlete after France won the World Cup in 2018.