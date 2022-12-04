Video: Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker get into heated sideline spat

The Seattle Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise for most of the season, but there seemed to be some trouble on the team’s sideline during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

During the first half of Sunday’s game, FOX cameras caught quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III engaged in a sideline spat. Walker seemed the angrier of the two, but both players were literally pointing fingers at each other in obvious frustration.

Video: #Seahawks QB Geno Smith and rookie RB Ken Walker going through a heated discussion, finger pointing at each other.pic.twitter.com/RWphChcqDm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

There was some speculation that Smith was upset with Walker for failing to pick up a blitzing Taylor Rapp earlier in the game, but that was just guesswork. Some also wondered if Walker was unhappy with his touches after getting just three carries in the first half.

Walker has been dynamic as a rookie this year, though his production has stalled a bit in recent weeks. Smith, meanwhile, has looked every bit the part of a solid starting quarterback. Neither should have much to complain about, so the team will probably want to get this addressed quickly and quietly.