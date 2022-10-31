Kenneth Walker busts out ‘Thriller’ dance after scoring impressive TD

Kenneth Walker was in a dancing mood after scoring an impressive touchdown against the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks running back was supposed to run to the right on an inside handoff, but found nothing there. Instead, he reversed to his left, broke an ankle tackle, and then avoided two more tackle attempts for the touchdown. After scoring, the rookie from Michigan State broke out the “Thriller” dance.

That was an appropriate celebration considering Halloween was a day away. “Thriller” was one of legendary artist Michael Jackson’s hit songs. The song was released in 1982 and the music video showed off a great dance routine to match the song.

That was Walker’s fifth touchdown of the season. He’s picked up a big role in the Seahawks’ offense since Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending leg injury.