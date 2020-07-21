Video: George Kittle shows off incredible footwork in workout

George Kittle is trying to cement his status as the best tight end in the NFL, and it looks like he is only getting better.

The San Francisco 49ers star is training with AthElite Performance’s Jeremy Holt, who is a speed and agility coach. His work with Kittle seems to be paying off, because Kittle looked absolutely incredible in a video Holt shared.

Not only did Kittle’s footwork and agility look off the charts, but he also appeared to be absolutely ripped.

Kittle has made the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons and had 85 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns last year. The Iowa product is also regarded as a tenacious blocker.

At a salary of $2.1 million this season, his final under contract with San Francisco, Kittle is an absolute bargain and looking for an extension.