Video: Hayden Hurst appreciated Dak Prescott talking about his depression

Hayden Hurst and Dak Prescott shared a nice exchange after Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons.

Prescott’s Cowboys came back to beat Hurst’s Falcons 40-39. After the game, Hurst approached the Cowboys quarterback and thanked him for opening up about his depression.

Great moment after the game. Falcons TE Hayden Hurst telling Dak Prescott how much he appreciated Dak speaking publicly about anxiety and depression. Hurst has a foundation that raises awareness of mental health issues in children (Video: @AtlantaFalcons) pic.twitter.com/8NvE9MLBQ6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2020

Prescott admitted in a recently published interview that he experienced anxiety and depression early during the nationwide quarantine period.

Hurst dealt with depression and had a suicide attempt, which is why he especially appreciates Prescott opening up. The Cowboys quarterback told the Falcons tight end that they should collaborate on something.

Prescott dealt with some criticism for opening up about his feelings, but Hurst’s comments show plenty of people respect the quarterback for his actions.