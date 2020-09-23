 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 22, 2020

Video: Hayden Hurst appreciated Dak Prescott talking about his depression

September 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dak Prescott Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst and Dak Prescott shared a nice exchange after Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons.

Prescott’s Cowboys came back to beat Hurst’s Falcons 40-39. After the game, Hurst approached the Cowboys quarterback and thanked him for opening up about his depression.

Prescott admitted in a recently published interview that he experienced anxiety and depression early during the nationwide quarantine period.

Hurst dealt with depression and had a suicide attempt, which is why he especially appreciates Prescott opening up. The Cowboys quarterback told the Falcons tight end that they should collaborate on something.

Prescott dealt with some criticism for opening up about his feelings, but Hurst’s comments show plenty of people respect the quarterback for his actions.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus