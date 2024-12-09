Embarrassing video from Jack Del Rio’s DUI arrest emerges

An embarrassing video from Jack Del Rio’s DUI arrest last month has emerged.

TMZ Sports published a video on Monday that shows Del Rio being held by police in Madison, Wisc., on Nov. 8 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Del Rio, who had served as an advisor to Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Luke Fickell this year, could be heard asking police to urinate.

“Can we just take a leak, man? What the f—,” Rel Rio said.

The coach was shown refusing a breathalyzer. He also was moaning and groaning while in pain in the back of a police car.

Jack Del Rio had a miserable night in handcuffs following his OWI arrest last month … #Exclusive article in here ➡️: https://t.co/i4mt0ufyOF pic.twitter.com/b61MlkksqP — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 9, 2024

Del Rio, 61, resigned from his position with Wisconsin following his arrest. He has had stints as an NFL head coach with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the then-Oakland Raiders. He served as the defensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders from 2020-2023. He led his teams to the playoffs three times as a head coach.