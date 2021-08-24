 Skip to main content
Video: Jaguars’ left tackles got completely pushed around by Saints

August 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jaguars left tackle

Monday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints was not a good showcase for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though they lost by a close margin 23-21, neither Trevor Lawrence nor Gardner Minshew looked great. Travis Etienne got hurt. And it wasn’t until late that the offense came alive.

But the real problem was the way the offensive line got pushed around — particularly at left tackle.

Check out Garrett McGhin just getting tossed on his back.

Walker Little not only got pushed back on this play, but then he let his man get back and make the tackle too.

The Jags better just hope that starter Cam Robinson doesn’t get hurt, otherwise this could come true.

