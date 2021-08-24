Video: Jaguars’ left tackles got completely pushed around by Saints

Monday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints was not a good showcase for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though they lost by a close margin 23-21, neither Trevor Lawrence nor Gardner Minshew looked great. Travis Etienne got hurt. And it wasn’t until late that the offense came alive.

But the real problem was the way the offensive line got pushed around — particularly at left tackle.

Check out Garrett McGhin just getting tossed on his back.

Less than ideal from LT here pic.twitter.com/L5KAQlrr41 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) August 24, 2021

Walker Little not only got pushed back on this play, but then he let his man get back and make the tackle too.

Walker Little got pushed back about 4 yards pic.twitter.com/gZdojIuu2J — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) August 24, 2021

The Jags better just hope that starter Cam Robinson doesn’t get hurt, otherwise this could come true.