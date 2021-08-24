 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same Urban Meyer joke as Jaguars were losing

August 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Urban Meyer

It may only be the preseason, but don’t tell that to NFL fans. They were reveling in Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars getting crushed. And many of them made the same joke about Meyer.

As Jacksonville trailed and struggled to put up points against the New Orleans Saints in their second preseason game, Meyer became the subject of jokes. People joked about when Meyer would be leaving the NFL to return to college, specifically for the USC job.

When Meyer took the Jaguars job, one of the biggest questions critics had was how he would be able to handle losing so much. Meyer rarely lost in college, while in the NFL, losing is much more common. Detractors think Meyer will not be able to handle so much losing and will want to return to college, at a job where he has previously been linked.

Of course, this is all an overreaction considering it’s only the preseason. Meyer is intentionally holding back.

