Everyone made the same Urban Meyer joke as Jaguars were losing

It may only be the preseason, but don’t tell that to NFL fans. They were reveling in Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars getting crushed. And many of them made the same joke about Meyer.

As Jacksonville trailed and struggled to put up points against the New Orleans Saints in their second preseason game, Meyer became the subject of jokes. People joked about when Meyer would be leaving the NFL to return to college, specifically for the USC job.

After tonight Urban might start asking LSU and USC to look into his buyout. — Nolan Murphy (@TheNolanMurphy) August 24, 2021

How Urban is gonna be looking at that USC job in a year pic.twitter.com/zqeSuVibJI — Vincent Perricone (@VPerricone92) August 24, 2021

When Urban Meyer quits in Jacksonville due to “health reasons” in 2 years and miraculously recovers just in time to accept another huge payday job at USC the year after>>> — nelson mandela (@shakazulu2016) August 24, 2021

Soon as USC job opens up Urban Meyer gone — Darius Davis Jr (@D_DavisJr) August 24, 2021

Jobs that time up for Urban Meyer's inevitable return to college, that he might be interested in:

USC

Miami

Notre Dame, maybe? — Billy Gomila (@BillyGomila) August 24, 2021

Trevor’s gonna be great after Urban Leaves for USC. — Offseason Eli (@Elirussell5252) August 24, 2021

When Meyer took the Jaguars job, one of the biggest questions critics had was how he would be able to handle losing so much. Meyer rarely lost in college, while in the NFL, losing is much more common. Detractors think Meyer will not be able to handle so much losing and will want to return to college, at a job where he has previously been linked.

Of course, this is all an overreaction considering it’s only the preseason. Meyer is intentionally holding back.