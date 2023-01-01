Video: Jaire Alexander taunted Justin Jefferson with ‘Griddy’ dance

Jaire Alexander pulled a real Uno reverse card on Justin Jefferson during Sunday’s game.

The Green Bay Packers cornerback Alexander drew the matchup in Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings receiving star Jefferson. During one sequence in the first quarter, Alexander broke up a pass attempt from Kirk Cousins to Jefferson and proceeded to do the “Griddy” dance right in front of Jefferson.

Jaire Alexander just did the griddy in Justin Jefferson's face. pic.twitter.com/kjJ3ygl7gp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2023

The “Griddy” is a popular viral dance that was brought to the football mainstream by Jefferson and his former college teammate Ja’Marr Chase at LSU. Jefferson has continued to do the dance in the NFL during celebratory moments and once was even featured in a famous video game because of it.

But there was nothing for Jefferson to celebrate in the first half of Sunday’s game. Though Jefferson torched Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, Alexander and the Packers put him in a straitjacket in the early going. Jefferson entered halftime without a single catch on just three targets as the Packers jumped out to a big 27-3 lead.

The 2022 Pro Bowler Alexander, for his part, was talking a bunch of trash at Jefferson’s expense before Sunday’s contest. To his credit though, Alexander backed it up on the field as well.