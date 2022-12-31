Packers defender has big trash talk for Justin Jefferson ahead of game

One Green Bay Packers defender has decided to poke the jet before Week 17.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander lobbed some shade at Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson ahead of their divisional showdown on Sunday. The two teams met already in Week 1 with Jefferson electrocuting the Green Bay secondary to the tune of nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in an easy 23-7 win for Minnesota.

This week though, Alexander acted unimpressed by Jefferson’s big Week 1 game, calling it a “fluke.”

“You just gotta be real — he don’t jump in no super suit and get dressed and jump outside, you hear me?” said Alexander, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I don’t either, sometimes. But he [is] human, is what I’m saying. We ain’t putting too much on nobody.

“He’s a really good receiver,” Alexander added of Jefferson. “But at the end of the day, I’m a really good corner. We’ve got really good corners. We’ve got really good linebackers, D-line, whatever it is. Don’t want to put too much focus on that one person because, like, the first game, that was a fluke.”

Alexander’s comments here have the potential to age extremely poorly. The Vikings have been a far superior team to the Packers this season, powered by Jefferson, who leads the NFL in receptions (123), receiving yards (1,756), and receiving first downs (77).

But brash confidence is part of what makes Alexander, who just earned his second career Pro Bowl selection, such a fun player. Not even Alexander’s former teammates have been spared from his barbs.