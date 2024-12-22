Video shows play where Jalen Hurts suffered concussion

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion during Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Hurts ran for a big gain on a quarterback draw in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. As he fell to the ground to give himself up, Hurts was hit hard by two defenders.

Jalen Hurts scrambles for 13 yards. Took a big hit to the head. pic.twitter.com/7J7IFTzbbs — DIE-HARD REALTOR® (@Eaglesfans9) December 22, 2024

You can see another angle:

Jalen Hurts #eagles Being evaluated for a concussion after this hit pic.twitter.com/CS0gRQD5hp — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) December 22, 2024

Hurts appeared a bit unsteady when he got to his feet. He was then sent off the field following a brief chat with an official.

After being replaced by Kenny Pickett for a few plays, Hurts put his helmet back on in an attempt to go back into the game. He was stopped by a member of the Eagles staff and sent to the locker room for further evaluation.

Hurts was then officially ruled out during the second quarter.

Hurts was 1/4 for 11 yards passing before he exited the game. He also had 41 rushing yards on 3 carries.