Video: Jamal Adams mocks Aaron Rodgers after interception

Jamal Adams recorded his first interception as a member of the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and the star safety made the most of it with his celebration.

Adams picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone with Seattle trailing the Green Bay Packers 3-0. The three-time Pro Bowler celebrated by doing Rodgers’ trademark championship belt celebration. Adams also did the Lambeau Leap. Packers fans didn’t seem happy.

JAMAL ADAMS trolls Aaron Rodgers and Packers fans pic.twitter.com/TjqTBuQR70 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 14, 2021

Rodgers is used to opponents mocking him with the belt celebration. He actually explained years ago why he likes when players on other teams do it. The move also tends to backfire, but Adams obviously wasn’t concerned about that.

Packers fans might point out that Adams has only one interception in the past two seasons. He should have had an easy one at a key moment earlier this year, but he botched it badly.