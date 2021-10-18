Watch: Jamal Adams botched potentially huge interception

The Seattle Seahawks lost a tough game to the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime on Sunday night, and Jamal Adams has to be kicking himself over blowing an opportunity he had to change the outcome.

Adams had a pass from Ben Roethlisberger hit him right in the face with less than two minutes remaining in regulation. He read the route perfectly and broke on the ball, but for some reason he wasn’t ready to come up with the interception.

The absolute best part of this play is Benson Mayowa’s (#10) reaction to Jamal Adams pic.twitter.com/T35XZPWeUB — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) October 18, 2021

The Steelers went on to kick a field goal on the drive to take a 20-17 lead. Seattle tied it up at 20-20 as time expired in the fourth quarter but lost in overtime. The Seahawks would have been in a much better position to win had Adams come up with the pick.

Mistakes happen, but Adams’ big blunder happened to come on a night where he declared himself “the best in the nation” in his “Sunday Night Football” player intro. Twitter had a field day with that:

Jamal Adams VAR check pic.twitter.com/M3es0lhvrZ — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) October 18, 2021

Jamal Adams after dropping that interception pic.twitter.com/EQIMI8XM9i — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 18, 2021

Jamal Adams: The nation’s best safety pic.twitter.com/KoLlHZWQxb — Bennett Conlin (@BennettConlin) October 18, 2021

Adams is a great tackler and is great in run support, but he struggles in pass coverage. He’s also extremely confident in his abilities, as evidenced by his player intro. That’s why fans were happy to jump all over him when he botched a huge play.

While Adams certainly isn’t the first defensive back we have seen with a brutal dropped interception, his mistake couldn’t have come at a worse time.