Video: Jenny Taft takes apart Skip Bayless over Mike McCarthy take

Jenny Taft went viral on Wednesday for taking apart Skip Bayless on TV.

Taft is the moderator for FS1’s “Undisputed” TV show, which is a debate-style program between Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

Bayless had some criticism for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy when discussing “Hard Knocks,” a training camp-focused series from HBO featuring the Cowboys this year. Bayless expressed the opinion that he personally would want an overweight coach like McCarthy to be his head coach. Taft annihilated Bayless over the opinion.

Jenny Taft Held It Down….Skip was nowherepic.twitter.com/O2ONA42LFL — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) August 11, 2021

Sure, maybe some players don’t find it so credible when an overweight coach tells them to get in shape. That’s part of the reason why Lane Kiffin dropped some weight.

But, then, all you have to do is look at this man and it pretty much trashes Bayless’ belief on NFL coaches’ appearances.