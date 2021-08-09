Lane Kiffin has hilarious quote about how fat he was

Lane Kiffin wants his players to focus on making sure they are in peak physical condition this year after Ole Miss went 5-5 last season. But before he could be hard on them about cranking up the cardio, Kiffin knew he had to focus on himself.

Kiffin told ESPN’s Chris Low over the weekend that he lost 30 pounds during the offseason. He said he felt it would be hypocritical of him to tell his players to be more committed to taking care of their bodies if he wasn’t doing so himself. One photo in particular made Kiffin realize he needs to look in the mirror.

“I saw a picture of me at the bowl game last year and told the players I looked like an anaconda that had swallowed a deer and the deer got stuck in its neck,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin said his players loved the self-deprecation, which he felt was necessary to help motivate them.

“That goes for all of us, starting with me,” he said. “Here I am in postseason meetings back in January telling my offensive linemen and other guys that they needed to eat better, lose weight, get in better shape, and I looked like a whale.”

Kiffin, who is 6-foot-3, said he was up to 245 pounds at one point. He went on a strict diet and exercise routine that included yoga and Pilates. He now weighs closer to 210 pounds.

Ole Miss was one of the best offensive teams in the country last season, but their defense was downright horrendous. Kiffin recently poked fun at the team for that during a media appearance. If his players followed his lead with strict offseason workout regimens, perhaps they can get above .500 in Kiffin’s second season with the Rebels.