Video: Jets pathetically give up first down on 3rd-and-31

If New York Jets head coach Adam Gase wants to make it through the 2020 season, he had better find a way to make sure his team avoids colossal mistakes like one of the ones we saw on Sunday.

Early in the second half of their game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Jets somehow allowed a first down on 3rd-and-31. The Niners ran a simple toss play deep in their own territory and were probably content to punt it away, but Jerick McKinnon was able to rip off a 55-yard run for a first down.

That’s absolutely inexcusable, especially in a game where you’re trailing by three scores and trying to climb back in. Those types of plays can shatter a team’s confidence.

Gase is an offensive-minded coach, but horrible execution like that reflects poorly on him. It’s also worth noting that the Jets have had have some shockingly bad offensive stats since Gase took over last year.

The Jets were quick to commit to Gase for 2020 after a disappointing season last year, but that can change in a hurry. There needs to be at least some sign of improvement this season for him to keep his job. Giving up a first down on 3rd-and-31 certainly does not help.