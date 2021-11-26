Video: Joe Buck roasts Lions with zinger after penalty

The Detroit Lions are 0-10-1 this season, and Joe Buck did not really attempt to hide that fact on Thursday.

The Lions lost 16-14 to the Chicago Bears to remain winless. They claimed a 14-13 lead in the third quarter and held that lead until the final second when Chicago made a field goal to win it.

After scoring a touchdown to tie the game at 13, the Lions got a penalty for having too many men on the field. Buck, who was announcing the game for FOX, roasted Detroit.

“I guess they’re just not used to scoring touchdowns,” Buck quipped.

Joe Buck just violated the Lions pic.twitter.com/MEoPhl5qj2 — alex (@highlghtheaven) November 25, 2021

That hurts.

Detroit eventually kicked and made the extra point to take the 14-13 lead. But they blew it in the end, just like they have with all their games this season.

Buck often likes to play things straight, but sometimes he can’t resist slipping in a joke here or there.

Photo: Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FOX analyst Joe Buck before the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports