Cool video: Jonathon Cooper congratulated by neighborhood kids upon being drafted

Jonathon Cooper received a cool congratulations from those in his neighborhood upon being drafted on Saturday.

Cooper was taken with the No. 239 pick in the draft by the Denver Broncos. Cooper is from the Columbus area in Ohio and celebrated being drafted by hanging out with the kids in his neighborhood.

Take a look at him playing with the kids in the area:

**Breaking news**Local news coverage from after the draft announcement @JonathonCooper7

Congrats to @Broncos they have an amazing football player, but more importantly an even more amazing human being pic.twitter.com/1Lz37qQCz4 — Jessica Moorman (@jjmjoy) May 2, 2021

The kids also congratulated Cooper on being selected:

After @JonathonCooper7 got drafted, all the neighborhood kids came by to congratulate him @Broncos pic.twitter.com/19Rohv5L1n — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 2, 2021

Coop’s the man pic.twitter.com/TbjmBEHMgQ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 3, 2021

That’s awesome. It shows what a hometown guy Cooper is, and also how much the people in his neighborhood enjoy him. That’s what community is all about.

Cooper was a two-time team captain at Ohio State. The defensive end had 77 total tackles and 10 sacks during his college career.