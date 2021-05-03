 Skip to main content
Cool video: Jonathon Cooper congratulated by neighborhood kids upon being drafted

May 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jonathon Cooper neighborhood

Jonathon Cooper received a cool congratulations from those in his neighborhood upon being drafted on Saturday.

Cooper was taken with the No. 239 pick in the draft by the Denver Broncos. Cooper is from the Columbus area in Ohio and celebrated being drafted by hanging out with the kids in his neighborhood.

Take a look at him playing with the kids in the area:

The kids also congratulated Cooper on being selected:

That’s awesome. It shows what a hometown guy Cooper is, and also how much the people in his neighborhood enjoy him. That’s what community is all about.

Cooper was a two-time team captain at Ohio State. The defensive end had 77 total tackles and 10 sacks during his college career.

