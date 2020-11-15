Video: Jordan Reed made an insane catch against Saints

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed made an absolutely incredible catch during the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Nick Mullens threw a pass over the middle for Reed that was barely above the ground. Reed reached down with one hand and somehow caught the ball even though it was only six inches above the ground.

That was truly an incredible play.

Reed had four targets as of the third quarter and caught all four passes. The 30-year-old tight end entered the game with 12 catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns this season. He’s playing this year after missing all of last season due to concussion issues.