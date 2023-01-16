Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux did another disrespectful celebration in playoff win

Kayvon Thibodeaux is not changing his vibe one bit.

Thibodeaux and the New York Giants gritted out a 31-24 victory during their wild-card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It was the Giants’ first playoff win in over a decade and set up a showdown with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.

Video went viral after the game of a disrespectful celebration that the Giants defensive end Thibodeaux did after his team got a fourth-down stop on the Vikings’ final offensive possession to seal the victory. Thibodeaux did the “Griddy” dance on top of the Vikings logo at midfield.

Check it out (Thibodeaux, wearing No. 5, can be seen dancing on the side as the camera tracks No. 29, Giants teammate Xavier McKinney).

Kayvon Thibodeaux was really hitting the Griddy on the Vikings logo skoL pic.twitter.com/IoKXRRtq2r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 16, 2023

The top-five draft pick Thibodeaux has had a big impact in his rookie year, helping turn around a Giants team that won just four games in 2021. But he did another disrespectful celebration in Week 17 against Indianapolis that drew much criticism (video here). Thibodeaux refused to apologize for that celebration though and probably doesn’t have a single regret about giving the Vikings logo the business either.