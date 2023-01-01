Video: Kayvon Thibodeaux had awkward celebration after Nick Foles injury

Kayvon Thibodeaux had an awkward moment during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, as one of his sack celebrations wound up looking pretty bad.

The Giants rookie collected his fourth sack of the season Sunday, taking down Colts quarterback Nick Foles late in the first half. Foles suffered a significant injury on the play and was in visible distress, essentially convulsing on the field.

That made for awkward viewing as Thibodeaux launched into an extended snow angel celebration right next to the injured quarterback.

Kayvon Thibodeaux snow angles next to a dead Nick Foles is messed up but really funny pic.twitter.com/ZTYBzNq6os — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 1, 2023

Thibodeaux could have been unaware that Foles was hurt, which would mean he is not being intentionally disrespectful here. Still, this makes for pretty awkward viewing.

Foles suffered a rib injury and had to be carted off the field. He was replaced by Sam Ehlinger for the second half.