Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Colts’ celebration criticism

New York Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux is not backing down after his sack celebration drew criticism on Sunday.

Thibodeaux celebrated a sack by doing snow angels next to an injured Nick Foles in Sunday’s win over the Colts. Thibodeaux was strongly criticized by Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday, who called Thibodeaux’s celebration “tasteless.”

Thibodeaux responded on Wednesday, and he was not apologizing for his move. After saying he did not know who Saturday is, he wished Foles well but added his job is to sack quarterbacks.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, asked about Colts HC Jeff Saturday ripping his celebration: “I don’t know who he is. So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me & I don’t know them.” He says he’s paid to be a savage & sack QBs Thibodeaux hopes Nick Foles gets better — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 4, 2023

In other words, no apology is coming. That is no surprise given what we know about Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux has four sacks on the season, and the rookie clearly has no plans to scale back his celebrations. That may open him up to more criticism, but that hardly matters to him.