Video shows what led to hilarious Kenny Pickett fumble

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruthlessly mocked over an ugly play on Sunday, but it turns out there was a reasonable explanation for what transpired.

The Eagles had 2nd-and-5 from their own 24-yard line early in the second quarter of their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Pickett dropped back to pass and appeared to strip-sack himself. The former first-round pick lost control of the ball and flipped forward.

What in the world just happened here with Kenny Pickett? pic.twitter.com/tknPrTmyMa — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 29, 2024

You can see another angle:

KENNY PICKETT. . I’M CRYING. HOW THE HELL DOES HE MANAGE THIS. WORST PLAY EVER.pic.twitter.com/LNmaRG4aRa — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 29, 2024

Those who watched the above angles of the play were left wondering if Pickett saw a ghost. However, an angle eventually surfaced that proved Pickett’s wrist was hit by Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau:

Kenny Pickett proving the hand size narrative wrong pic.twitter.com/OawYQpWtNR — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 29, 2024

That makes a lot more sense.

The Eagles were bailed out on the play anyway, as Dallas was called for illegal contact in the secondary.

Pickett, who started for the Eagles on Sunday because Jalen Hurts is in concussion protocol, faced questions about his hand size when he was coming out of college a few years ago. Many fans made jokes about that after seeing the bizarre play on Sunday, but it turns out Pickett did have his arm hit.