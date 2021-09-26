Video: Kyler Murray does yoga pose touchdown celebration
Kyler Murray broke out a yoga pose to celebrate a touchdown he scored on Sunday.
Murray scored a rushing touchdown on a beautiful fake against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona had a 2nd-and-goal from the one and faked a handoff up the middle. Murray bootlegged into the end zone for an easy score.
Afterwards, he sat down and did a yoga pose:
*Chef's kiss @K1 x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/MAQbPe8aKS
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 26, 2021
Murray did the same celebration after a touchdown in Week 2. Some thought he was doing a Yoda celebration, but he said he wasn’t. It looks like he’s doing yoga, not Yoda.
That looked similar to the lotus pose.