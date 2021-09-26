Video: Kyler Murray does yoga pose touchdown celebration

Kyler Murray broke out a yoga pose to celebrate a touchdown he scored on Sunday.

Murray scored a rushing touchdown on a beautiful fake against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona had a 2nd-and-goal from the one and faked a handoff up the middle. Murray bootlegged into the end zone for an easy score.

Afterwards, he sat down and did a yoga pose:

Murray did the same celebration after a touchdown in Week 2. Some thought he was doing a Yoda celebration, but he said he wasn’t. It looks like he’s doing yoga, not Yoda.

That looked similar to the lotus pose.