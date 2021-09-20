 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 19, 2021

Kyler Murray clarifies his ‘Baby Yoda’ celebration

September 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is adamant that his curious touchdown celebration Sunday was not him embracing his “Baby Yoda” nickname.

For reference, Murray and teammate Chandler Jones engaged in some fun trolling during the week. After Murray playfully mocked Jones’ physique publicly, Jones responded by referring to the quarterback as “Baby Yoda.”

That’s why many people interpreted Murray’s second quarter touchdown celebration as an embrace of the nickname. And it did look very much like Murray was imitating the famous Yoda pose.

Murray was asked about the celebration after the game, and claimed his celebration had nothing to do with the nickname.

Will everyone believe this? Probably not. After all, if it wasn’t a Baby Yoda celebration, it’s fair to ask exactly what the quarterback was going for.

On the other hand, Murray is probably worth believing. He certainly hasn’t shied away from brutal honesty in the past.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus