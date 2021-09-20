Kyler Murray clarifies his ‘Baby Yoda’ celebration

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is adamant that his curious touchdown celebration Sunday was not him embracing his “Baby Yoda” nickname.

For reference, Murray and teammate Chandler Jones engaged in some fun trolling during the week. After Murray playfully mocked Jones’ physique publicly, Jones responded by referring to the quarterback as “Baby Yoda.”

That’s why many people interpreted Murray’s second quarter touchdown celebration as an embrace of the nickname. And it did look very much like Murray was imitating the famous Yoda pose.

WTFWTFWTF! Kyler Murray channeling his Baby Yoda to take the Red Sea too 2-0 Onto next week y’all! 🥷🏽 pic.twitter.com/hogX9Suc1c — kam (@kammooney_) September 19, 2021

Murray was asked about the celebration after the game, and claimed his celebration had nothing to do with the nickname.

Kyler Murray said his TD celebration was not Baby Yoda. Saw everyone talking about it on social media. “I’ve never seen Star Wars.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 20, 2021

Will everyone believe this? Probably not. After all, if it wasn’t a Baby Yoda celebration, it’s fair to ask exactly what the quarterback was going for.

On the other hand, Murray is probably worth believing. He certainly hasn’t shied away from brutal honesty in the past.