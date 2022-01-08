 Skip to main content
Did video leak Washington Football Team’s new nickname?

January 7, 2022
by Larry Brown

Washington Commanders paper

The Washington Football Team announced on Tuesday that their new nickname will be revealed on Feb. 2. The list of nicknames being considered has not been revealed publicly, though we did learn a few proposed nicknames were being ruled out for trademark reasons.

Since Tuesday, and even before, fans have tried to crack the mystery about the new nickname. Now, much of the speculation is that the team name will be the Commanders.

In a YouTube video about the name reveal, Washington blurred out a few items that might have leaked the nickname. However, in the same video that was aired on TV on NBC Sports Washington, some paperwork was not blurred out. The paperwork showed the Commanders nickname.

On top of that, WUSA9’s Darren Haynes did a video piece on Wednesday in which he suggested the new nickname would be the Commanders.

Of course, not blurring that info out for the TV show could have been an oversight. Or maybe it was an intentional misdirection to make everyone think the nickname will be the Commanders when it won’t be.

The team likely had mockups made of logos and jerseys for each nickname they were considering, so the unblurred portions could have revealed nicknames they considered but did not ultimately choose.

If it doesn’t turn out to be the Commanders, the other choice many have narrowed it down to is the Admirals.

