Did video leak Washington Football Team’s new nickname?

The Washington Football Team announced on Tuesday that their new nickname will be revealed on Feb. 2. The list of nicknames being considered has not been revealed publicly, though we did learn a few proposed nicknames were being ruled out for trademark reasons.

Since Tuesday, and even before, fans have tried to crack the mystery about the new nickname. Now, much of the speculation is that the team name will be the Commanders.

In a YouTube video about the name reveal, Washington blurred out a few items that might have leaked the nickname. However, in the same video that was aired on TV on NBC Sports Washington, some paperwork was not blurred out. The paperwork showed the Commanders nickname.

So, how are we feeling if this ends up being the finalized logo for the “Washington Commanders?” pic.twitter.com/aZH94Pwh3O — Owen Kidd (@OKiddVT) January 8, 2022

These are interesting screen captures and zoom ins from a Reddit user. All serious name contenders have style guides and presentations associated with them. So seeing some grabs of one is not definitive. #WashingtonCommanders pic.twitter.com/8JD3yEhHDs — JC 4 Washington (@VaRedWolves) January 7, 2022

On top of that, WUSA9’s Darren Haynes did a video piece on Wednesday in which he suggested the new nickname would be the Commanders.

What do you think the NEW NAME will be for the #WashingtonFootball Team? Here's my guess lol….. More:https://t.co/UpbN8cEU0E@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/cJQ3XatnRX — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 5, 2022

Of course, not blurring that info out for the TV show could have been an oversight. Or maybe it was an intentional misdirection to make everyone think the nickname will be the Commanders when it won’t be.

The team likely had mockups made of logos and jerseys for each nickname they were considering, so the unblurred portions could have revealed nicknames they considered but did not ultimately choose.

If it doesn’t turn out to be the Commanders, the other choice many have narrowed it down to is the Admirals.