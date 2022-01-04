Washington Football Team makes major branding announcement

Washington’s NFL franchise has been known as the Washington Football Team for the past two seasons, and some wondered if that name would became permanent. We now have confirmation that it will not.

The WFT announced on Tuesday that its new name and logo will be officially unveiled on Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright also ruled out one possible nickname when he said Washington is not adopting the name Wolves or RedWolves.

Many fans have been pushing for the name Washington RedWolves, but Wright said trademarks held by other teams made that nickname or any variation of it too difficult to use. You can see the video below:

𝙼𝚊𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚍: 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙵𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚎 | @Vistaprint We've got an update on a popular name option, a sneak peek at the jerseys and a confirmed announcement date pic.twitter.com/IeSnetFebq — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 4, 2022

A report before the 2020 season said Washington owner Daniel Snyder was wrapped up in a trademark battle over his team’s preferred nickname. It’s possible Snyder and his legal team were looking into RedWolves at the time. A short while after, it looked like a series of trademark applications had given the new name away. We’ll know on Feb. 2 if there was something to that.

Washington is 6-10 heading into the final week of the season. They made the playoffs with a 7-9 record a year ago. They’ll likely try to bring in a quarterback this offseason. Between the new nickname and potentially a new QB, there should be plenty of buzz surrounding the franchise this offseason.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports