Malik Nabers, Kerby Joseph throw haymakers in crazy practice fight

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions have gotten into numerous heated altercations during their joint training camp practices this week, and rookie Malik Nabers was at the center of one of the most hostile ones.

During Tuesday’s practice, Nabers was returning back to the huddle when he appeared to throw a cheap shot at Lions cornerback Kerby Joseph. The former LSU star shoved Joseph in the face as the two were crossing paths, and Joseph did not appreciate it.

Joseph immediately went ballistic and started throwing swings at Nabers.

The Malik Nabers & Kerby Joseph fight is nuts Via @trademarkse pic.twitter.com/u9mXTMnVz8 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 6, 2024

Nabers appeared to be the aggressor, even if Joseph overreacted. It’s unclear if Joseph said something to the rookie, but the stiff-arm from Nabers clearly started the whole thing. You can see another angle:

Fireworks and fights are back! #giants Rookie Malik Nabers and #lions Kerby Joseph throwing punches pic.twitter.com/QHqUt7s2Yx — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 6, 2024

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft, has been very impressive in his first NFL offseason. One teammate even made a very flattering comparison for the receiver recently. Perhaps Joseph felt Nabers had gotten a little too cocky and wanted to knock him down a peg.