Video: Marco Wilson was furious on sideline after allowing touchdown

Marco Wilson was furious after allowing a touchdown during “Monday Night Football.”

The Los Angeles Rams got a 4-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp early in the third quarter of Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford had to perfectly place his pass low and away from Wilson in order to get it to a diving Kupp, who made the catch in the end zone.

Wilson gave excellent coverage and forced Kupp to make an extremely difficult catch.

ESPN showed the Cardinals cornerback slamming a water bottle and hitting the ground on the sideline after allowing the TD:

If Marco Wilson showed this passion and burning desire to succeed at Florida in 2020, #Gators fans would love him. pic.twitter.com/ZcEP60LhF5 — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) December 14, 2021

Maybe Wilson knew how close he was to breaking up the pass and was upset the Rams somehow squeezed it past him. Any competitor can understand that kind of reaction. It’s hard to be so close to making a play only to come up short.