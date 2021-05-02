Video: Matt Rhule surprises draft pick with great news on phone call

Thomas Fletcher probably was not expecting to be drafted this year. Instead, he was probably expecting to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent.

But that changed on Saturday, and the news left him stunned.

According to Fletcher, who was the long snapper at Alabama, he was on the phone with another team about signing as an undrafted free agent.

Then he got a phone call from Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Check out this awesome exchange:

.@longsnapfletch assumed he was getting a phone call about becoming an undrafted free agent. Instead, he got the call of his life pic.twitter.com/V1bbyYglo3 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 1, 2021

How great is that? Fletcher thought he was being called about coming in as an undrafted free agent. Instead, he got the great news that he was drafted.

Fletcher went in the sixth round, No. 222 overall. Two long snappers were taken in the sixth round, so he actually had some company.

Fletcher won the Patrick Mannelly Award as the best long snapper in the country at Alabama. He’s looking to continue that success into the pros.