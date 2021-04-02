Video: Michael Strahan removing gap in teeth was April Fools’ joke

If you were suspicious of the video Michael Strahan shared of him supposedly removing the famous gap in his teeth, you deserve congratulations.

Strahan shared a video on social media Thursday to confirm that yes, he was just pulling an April Fools’ joke on everyone. Strahan pretended through the first minute and a half of the video like he had removed the gap before admitting it was all a prank.

We wrote on Wednesday that we suspected he was just pulling an April Fools’ prank. The timing of the original post, coupled with his mention of a dental company, made me think it was an ad and prank.

Plus, let’s be real: the gap tooth is Strahan’s signature look! He can’t get rid of it!

H/T Sam