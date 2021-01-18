Video: Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore get into it

The long-standing hostility between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore flared up again during Sunday’s NFC Divisional game.

Evans and Lattimore have clashed often during divisional battles between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The pair did it again at the two-minute warning of the first half of Sunday’s game, as Lattimore seemingly goaded Evans into a verbal sparring match that saw the two go helmet-to-helmet.

Lattimore and Evans with some words for each other on this drive. pic.twitter.com/tiA6PBF55U — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 18, 2021

Evans is the Buccaneers’ top wide receiver, and Lattimore typically shadows him when the two teams meet. That’s made for an interesting and physical individual rivalry that has gone on for years and gotten a bit chippy at times.

Lattimore has typically gotten the better of Evans, which he has not hesitated to point out. That mostly held true in the first half of Sunday’s game, with Evans being held to one catch for three yards — but that catch was a touchdown.